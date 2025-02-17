TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIXT. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada raised TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $3.75 on Monday. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -74.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.44 million. Analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $24,223,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 118.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 398.0% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 6,011,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after buying an additional 4,804,521 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,248,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,821,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,287 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

