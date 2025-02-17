Terrance Barry Coughlan Sells 23,500 Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) Stock

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$16,450.00.
Terrance Barry Coughlan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 3rd, Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$32,000.00.
Amarc Resources Stock Down 4.2 %
CVE AHR opened at C$0.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. Amarc Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.
About Amarc Resources
Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.
