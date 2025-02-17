The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $87.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.50. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

