The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,639 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chaney Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $184.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.09. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $208.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

