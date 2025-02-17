The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Short Interest Update

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 792,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Get Brink's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $386,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,550.53. This represents a 26.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Brink’s by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 200.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $93.59. 183,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $100.09. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $115.91.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.