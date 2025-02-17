The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.69.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $292.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

