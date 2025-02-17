The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Home Depot by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

HD stock opened at $409.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.14. The stock has a market cap of $406.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

