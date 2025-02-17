The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Raised by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,019 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $411,304,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after purchasing an additional 545,504 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

