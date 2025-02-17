The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Kerusso Capital Management LLC

Kerusso Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 2.2% of Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 117,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SHW opened at $356.93 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.96 and its 200-day moving average is $365.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.