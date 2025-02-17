The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $238.25 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

