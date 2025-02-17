Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.65), with a volume of 219985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.92 ($0.68).

Tissue Regenix Group Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The company has a market cap of £46.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.67.

Tissue Regenix Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tissue Regenix is a leading medical device company in regenerative medicine. The Company’s patented decellularisation technology (dCELL®) removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue, leaving an acellular tissue scaffold not rejected by the patient’s body that can be used to repair diseased or damaged body structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tissue Regenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tissue Regenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.