Top Apparel Stocks To Research – February 16th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and PDD are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the design, manufacturing, and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. Investors can purchase these stocks to own a stake in the fashion industry and potentially profit from the success and growth of these companies. The performance of apparel stocks is often influenced by consumer trends, economic conditions, and competition within the retail sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,071.85. 1,409,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $969.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $923.13. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.04. 14,096,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.44.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $124.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,807,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,066,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.15.

