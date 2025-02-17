Top Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Today – February 17th

RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks refer to shares of large, well-established, financially stable companies with a history of reliable performance and strong reputation in the market. These stocks are considered safe, low-risk investments and are typically seen as solid additions to a diversified investment portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $5.45. 18,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,194. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $2.44. 19,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,566. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

FBGRX traded up $3.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.64 and its 200 day moving average is $220.63.

