Top Casino Stocks To Research – February 14th

DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Richtech Robotics, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, and PENN Entertainment are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are stocks of companies that own and operate casinos, typically including both physical properties and online gambling platforms. Investors can purchase these stocks to gain exposure to the gaming industry and potentially profit from the financial performance of these companies. The value of casino stocks is heavily influenced by factors such as overall economic conditions, consumer spending habits, and regulatory developments in the gambling industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DraftKings stock traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.57. 26,306,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,670,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT stock traded up $15.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,890. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.14 and a 200 day moving average of $241.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $299.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $8.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.60. 5,023,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average is $86.78. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Shares of NASDAQ RR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,678,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,332,654. Richtech Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 72.63 and a quick ratio of 70.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RR

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. 5,011,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,310. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLCO

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Read More