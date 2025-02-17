Top Metaverse Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 14th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, NIP Group, Xiao-I, and Alset are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are securities of companies that are involved in developing, supporting, or operating virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and online interactive platforms that aim to create immersive digital environments where users can interact, socialize, and conduct business. These stocks are often associated with the growing trend towards virtual worlds, digital economies, and interconnected digital spaces beyond the traditional internet. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.48. 107,012,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,625,344. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $388.48. 576,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,774. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,232. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $243.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.78 and its 200-day moving average is $209.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

SKM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. 57,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIPG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. 185,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,441. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06. NIP Group has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

Shares of Xiao-I stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 86,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,899. Xiao-I has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32.

Alset (AEI)

Alset Inc. engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

AEI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 153,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,322. Alset has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

