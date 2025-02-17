Top Penny Stocks Worth Watching – February 16th

Moleculin Biotech, MGO Global, and SRM Entertainment are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks refer to shares of small, low-priced companies that typically trade for under $5 per share. These stocks are often considered high risk due to their volatile nature and low market capitalization. Investors interested in penny stocks should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

Shares of MBRX stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.18. 136,209,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,127. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MBRX

MGO Global (MGOL)

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

Shares of MGOL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.72. 411,516,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,446,240. The company has a market cap of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 7.26. MGO Global has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGOL

SRM Entertainment (SRM)

SRM traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,416,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.18. SRM Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRM

Featured Stories