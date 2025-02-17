Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $336.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.97. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $336.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.