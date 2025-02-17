Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV opened at $177.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $151.76 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.