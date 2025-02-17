Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.53 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.