Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Sells 744 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VO opened at $275.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $233.42 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

