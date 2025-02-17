Total Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,016 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670,574 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,351 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,990,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,627 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

