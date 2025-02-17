Total Investment Management Inc. Has $64.25 Million Stock Position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,558,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,119 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $64,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKAG. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 581,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 54,155 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 467,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 112,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKAG stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $43.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11.

About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.