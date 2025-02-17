Total Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 248.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

