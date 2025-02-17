Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Total Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 84,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 97,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $10.93 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

