Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,569 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,460,000 after acquiring an additional 671,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,563,000 after acquiring an additional 397,537 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,874,000 after purchasing an additional 293,916 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,175,000 after purchasing an additional 181,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,818,050.22. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,966 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $363.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.78. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $270.50 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.