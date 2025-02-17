Triad Group (LON:TRD) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 374.20 ($4.71), with a volume of 21299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357 ($4.49).

Triad Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of £62.38 million, a P/E ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 311.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 297.20.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

