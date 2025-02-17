TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Short Interest Up 14.4% in January

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
TruBridge Stock Performance
TBRG stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $420.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69. TruBridge has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Mark V. Anquillare purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,762.18. The trade was a 17.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of TruBridge
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of TruBridge from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TruBridge from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
TruBridge Company Profile
TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.
