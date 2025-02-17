Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,517 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $192,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

