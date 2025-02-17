Truist Financial Corp Has $117.09 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 917,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,298 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $117,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $133.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $113.00 and a 52 week high of $135.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

