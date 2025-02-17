Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $125,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $266.29 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $184.84 and a 52 week high of $270.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.74 and a 200 day moving average of $243.84.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

