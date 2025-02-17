Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,314 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $278,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 191,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2,523.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,415,000 after buying an additional 147,180 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $150.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $151.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.