Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives $10.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UDMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Udemy from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Udemy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday.

Get Udemy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UDMY

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,304,679.06. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $25,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,920,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,139,385.60. The trade was a 18.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Udemy by 1,985.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,119,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Udemy by 939.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 366,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 331,521 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the third quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,610,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Udemy Stock Performance

UDMY opened at $10.01 on Monday. Udemy has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $199.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. Research analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.