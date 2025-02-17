UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of UGI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UGI. Mizuho upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $32.31 on Monday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

