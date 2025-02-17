UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,314,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $523.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $523.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.09. The stock has a market cap of $481.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

