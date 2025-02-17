Utility Stocks To Follow Today – February 15th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, CRH, Quanta Services, Ford Motor, and Rivian Automotive are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential services like water, electricity, and natural gas. These companies often have stable earnings and dividends, making them attractive to investors seeking steady income and less volatility in their investment portfolio. Utility stocks are typically considered defensive investments, as the demand for their services tends to remain consistent even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.84. 68,000,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $479.77. 2,823,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,708. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $461.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $491.67.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.21. 3,174,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,676. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.39. The firm has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton has a 52 week low of $255.65 and a 52 week high of $379.99.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.31. 5,720,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,659. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.13. 2,091,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,889. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $206.58 and a 52 week high of $365.88.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. 53,503,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,278,144. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,856,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,819,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.04.

