V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 274,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,646 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $888,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,051,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,467,000 after purchasing an additional 500,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BG. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of BG opened at $70.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.07. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

