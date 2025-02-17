V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,155,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $432,730,000 after purchasing an additional 599,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,334,601 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,312,000 after purchasing an additional 422,688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $60,421,000 after purchasing an additional 925,590 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,923,399 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,316,000 after purchasing an additional 709,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 263.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,148 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

BEN stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.92%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

