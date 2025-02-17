V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $251,000 Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Incyte by 1.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Incyte by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Incyte by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $455,521.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,000.04. This represents a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $45,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,675.68. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,356 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $70.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.19. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

