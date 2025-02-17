V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $141,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of FOX by 18.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 87.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 37.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $55.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $55.86.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,637,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

