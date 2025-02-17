V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 53.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,718,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,318,000 after buying an additional 1,981,611 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,423,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,754,000 after buying an additional 1,411,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 60.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,589,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,444,000 after buying an additional 1,354,355 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,863,000 after buying an additional 787,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,490.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 687,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,155,000 after buying an additional 644,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,210.88. The trade was a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $68.50 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.81.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $82.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average is $70.65. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $84.46.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.47%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

