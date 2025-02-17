V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Masco by 956.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,070,000 after acquiring an additional 895,950 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Masco by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,997,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,063,000 after acquiring an additional 520,555 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Masco by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 708,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after acquiring an additional 338,925 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Masco by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,881,000 after acquiring an additional 299,520 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Masco by 49.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 883,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,192,000 after acquiring an additional 291,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.32.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $78.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

