V Square Quantitative Management LLC Reduces Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 2.6 %

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 19.58%. Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.