V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 560 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 821.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.22.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $209.72 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $242.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.30 and a 200-day moving average of $192.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.