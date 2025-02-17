V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 560 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 821.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.22.
Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $209.72 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $242.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.30 and a 200-day moving average of $192.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
