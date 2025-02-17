V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 666 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 286,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.61 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

