V2X (VVX) to Release Earnings on Monday

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect V2X to post earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
V2X Stock Down 3.4 %
VVX stock opened at $44.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. V2X has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 160.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Jeremy John Nance sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $153,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,246.62. This represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
V2X Company Profile
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.
