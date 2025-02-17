Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 505 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amphenol by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90,450 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,784 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $79.39.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.