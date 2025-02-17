Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $281.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $226.62 and a 1-year high of $281.93.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

