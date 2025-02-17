Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $106.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

