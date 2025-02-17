Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 479,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after buying an additional 295,407 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 222,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,440,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. This trade represents a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,080. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $166.85 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.34 and a 52-week high of $169.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.60.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

