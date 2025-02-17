Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $795,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,675 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $28,183,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $27,118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after buying an additional 554,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 129.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after buying an additional 218,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $38.80 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7391 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

